Kush Maini wins rookie category at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Having started 11th on the grid, he had to avoid going into the back of Leonard Lorandi's car which was very slow off the blocks. Moving up positions as the race progressed; Kush made his way up to sixth place when the safety car was called out. This helped bunch up all the drivers for the last few laps of the race.

Kush wrested the trophy from the hands of Patrik Pasma in the last corner. Rookies Petr Ptacek and Caio Collet, finished seventh and eighth, while Alexander Smolyar and Xavier Lloveras claimed the final points on offer. Kush who finally finished in 5th position overall was extremely happy with the result.

"I started eleventh, so I knew that I would have to fight to move up the order. I was pretty confident, because I simply didn't carry over my pace from practice to qualifying. I was able to preserve my tyres in the race while also passing my rivals. "This allowed me to be extremely fast on the last lap and I pressured Patrik Pasma into a mistake when he missed his final braking point and I was able to win the rookie category. It is a reinforcing result, because it justifies our potential." The series will break for summer and will return with the Race in Nurburgring at the end of August.