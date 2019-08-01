Mamata wishes East Bengal on 100 years of existence

"East Bengal Club turns 100 and touches a new milestone. Journeying through long, long years ever since July 1920, the East Bengal Club is now celebrating its centenary.

"The red and gold colour of East Bengal has been a passion among millions of followers over generations and has been a pride of Bengal and the entire country.

"Legendary personalities and outstanding footballers have been associated with the club over these long years and have contributed remarkably to winning innumerable trophies and laurels for the club and great honour for the football-loving community.

"It is indeed a moment of nostalgia, something to cherish with love, joy and passion for every East Bengal fan. On this auspicious occasion, I congratulate each and every member, fan, follower and lover of East Bengal Club and extend my heartiest greetings to all of them. May East Bengal Club continue its glorious journey ahead and bring more and more honours for our entire country," Banerjee said in a Facebook post. A galaxy of stars are set to attend a gala function at the Netaji Indoor Stadium complex as East Bengal plan to kickstart their centenary programme in a grand fashion. From stars of yesteryears like Sukumar Samajpati to Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri, all will take part in a day-long programme, which will commence with the unveiling of a plaque in front of the residence of the club's founder Suresh Chandra Chowdhury. The special centenary flag was hoisted at the club tent in presence of Subhas Bhowmick, Bhutia and other dignitaries. Cricket legend Kapil Dev will be conferred with their highest honour, Bharat Gaurav. Kapil had signed for East Bengal on June 22, 1992, and played for 27 minutes six days later as a substitute forward in an exhibition match against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. Other star attractions include veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.