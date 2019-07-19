  1. Sify.com
  4. Melbourne's Formula 1 event contract extended till 2025

Last Updated: Fri, Jul 19, 2019 06:08 hrs

Following the success of local driver Daniel Ricciardo, the sport has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in Australia, helping to ease concerns regarding the event's significant price tag.

Albert Park has held the Grand Prix season-opener since 1996, with the exception of 2006 and 2010, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The decision to extend the current relationship for a further two years stems from the fact this event has proved to be a resounding success...proving immensely popular with fans and those who work in Formula 1," Formula 1 chairman and chief executive Chase Carey said.

Melbourne will once again kick off the racing season in 2020 with race day confirmed for Sunday, March 15.




