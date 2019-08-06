Messi to miss Barcelona's US trip due to calf strain

"Messi withdrew from the session due to discomfort in his right leg," Barcelona said in a club statement on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Barca confirmed that Messi was diagnosed with a grade 1 calf strain. The club did not say when Messi could return to the field.

Messi also expressed his disappointment on social media: "I wanted to be with the team and the fans that follow us in the US. This time it's not to be but we will see each other soon."

Barcelona will play on Thursday at Miami Gardens, Florida, and on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Barcelona faces Napoli on Wednesday and Saturday, before opening their league schedule on the 17th against Athletic Bilbao.