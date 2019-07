Nikhat, a junior world champion and an Asian Championships bronze medallist, breezed to a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan's Sitora Shogdarova.

In the men's draw, Deepak crushed rival Samak Saehan of Thailand forcing a stoppage in the first round itself.

Ashish (69kg), Manju Rani (48kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) also advanced to the medal rounds.