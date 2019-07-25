Pak WC performance to be reviewed on Aug 2

According to a PCB statement, the committee will also review the performance of U16 and U19 teams.

After reviewing the performance, the committee will also make recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The committee is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, and includes former men's and women's teams' captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, as well as Zakir Khan (Director - International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director - Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director - Domestic Cricket).

Outgoing PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed have been invited to attend the meeting and provide their feedback and assessment of the men's team's performances. Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Sarfaraz's men finished fifth in the points table -- at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semi-finals owing to better net run-rate.