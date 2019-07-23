Patna HC orders inquiry into malpratices in BCA

Speaking to IANS, Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) Secretary Aditya Verma welcomed the court's decision as it ensured that the matter will now be investigated with urgency and those guilty will be punished.

"We had submitted our statement, but no progress was being made. I am thankful to the court for asking the police to carry out investigation and submit a report at the earliest. Those trying to bring disrepute to the gentleman's game must be punished. I am hoping that justice will be served soon," he said.

Verma also rued the fact that despite asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) for help, they didn't look into the matters of corruption in the BCA. "I had approached CoA chief Vinod Rai time and again, asking him to look into the malpractices being conducted by the BCA, but there was no investigation against them. "The Ombudsman in BCA had written in January 2018 saying that BCA is a disqualified body and they aren't functioning properly and there should be fresh election. But nothing happened in the matter. There were repeated requests to the CoA to intervene, but to no avail," he said. While BCA is supported by the BCCI, CAB is not.