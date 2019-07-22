PKL 7: Haryana Steelers outplay Puneri Paltan 34-24

Naveen Awas was the star performer for Haryana Steelers with 14 points, while Pawan Kadian managed 10 points in a losing cause for Puneri Paltan.

Pune made a strong start as Pawan made a 2-point raid to give his team a 3-0 lead in the first few minutes of the match.

Steelers then came back strongly to inch ahead after the first five minutes. It was an evenly-matched contest in the first 10 minutes, but Steelers shifted gears soon after that.

First it was Naveen who picked up a few raid points to help Steelers inflict an all out as they led 11-6 after 12 minutes. It was followed by Selvamani who came up with a super raid to extend Steelers' lead.

Puneri Paltan suffered another all out in the 15th minute to trail 8-20. At the end of the first half, Steelers led 22-10. The second half saw Steelers execute some great strategies by not giving much space to their opponents. Naveen continued to pick up raid points at regular intervals. While Pawan tried his best to keep Puneri Paltan in the hunt, he got little support from his teammates.