Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic trains alone after injury

The 21-year-old, whose signing was completed in the summer window, sustained a left ankle injury following a collision with Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak during the friendly in the US, Efe news reported.

The other players, who travelled to Munich to participate in the friendly Audi Cup, including Gareth Bale whose future at the Spanish club is in doubt, took part in the group training session.

Madrid finished third in the Audi cup after beating Turkish side Fenerbahce 5-3 on Wednesday, following their 0-1 defeat against English club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, his compatriot and defender Eder Militao and Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez joined in the Real Madrid practice after having finished their international duty in the Copa America. The trio started training with the team and then exercised separately, according to the club. Injured Marcos Asensio, Ferland Mendy, Brahim Diaz and Thibaut Courtois continued to make further steps forward in their respective roads to recovery. The club is set to hold a closed-door training session in Madrid on Saturday.