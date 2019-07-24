Shastri complements Kohli, dangerous to change coach: BCCI official

<br>Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that it was important to continue with Shastri and Kohli as the two heads in the process of transition as the team looks to back youngsters with an eye on the 2020 World T20 as well as the 2023 50-over World Cup.

"Nothing permanent with a long term effect should happen at this stage of transition. Shastri and Kohli complement each other well and it would be unfair to change half of a team that has been successful," the official said.

The official added that it was important to maintain continuity as a change in coach could mean that the players would have to adapt to his ways from the beginning and the equation that already exists in the Indian dressing room would go for a toss. "A change in coach may prove to disturb the equation that exists which allows the players to have the mental space to excel. If a change is made at this stage, then it would be a change of strategy and planning for the next 5 years. It would be unfair to take such a decision at a stage when the stakeholders are not the ones deciding," the official explained. The BCCI invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physio, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager for the Indian team on July 16. Shastri and his team will get an automatic entry into the recruitment process. The current coaching staff were handed a 45-day extension after their tenure ended with the World Cup. But assistant coach Sanjay Bangar is under the scanner after India's exit in the World Cup and the inability to find a number four batsman over the last two seasons. (Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)