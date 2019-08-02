Smith 2nd fastest batsman to score 24 Test tons

On Thursday, Smith scored a magnificent 144-run knock to take Australia to 284 in their first innings in the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston.

The 32-year-old record his 24th Test hundred in 118th inning, 52 more than legendary batsman Don Bradman to achieved the feat in 66 innings.

India skipper Virat Kohli is third at the list having taken 123 Test innings to score his 24 centuries, followed by Sachin Tendulkar who took 125 innings.

The former Australian skipper is now equal with Greg Chappell, Vivian Richards and Mohammad Yousuf on 24 tons in Test history. Only six Australia batsmen have more Test centuries than Smith.