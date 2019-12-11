'Special' knock a gift for Anushka on 2nd anniversary: Kohli

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday dedicated his blitzkrieg unbeaten knock of 70 off 29 balls to wife Anushka Sharma on their second marriage anniversary, saying that it felt special to script an innings like that on this day as India thrashed West Indies by 67 runs in the series-deciding third T20 International to win the rubber 2-1, here on Wednesday.

"It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after being adjudged Man of the Series.

"It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played. That we won batting first feels really good," he said.

At a venue where the chasing team generally wins, India put into bat by Windies skipper Kieron Pollard, but Kohli's unbeaten 70, along with K.L. Rahul (91) and Rohit Sharma's (71) 135-run opening wicket stand, helped India to a mammoth 240/3 in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the West Indies could manage 173/8 at the end of 20 overs despite Pollard's 39-ball 68.

"I know I can contribute in all three formats. It is about putting your mind into it. Now with the T20 World Cup coming up, there is motivation. My part becomes crucial as I have to play two roles. When you are not playing T20s for a while and come back and play like this, it feels good. It is all about executing the plans on the field," Kohli said.

The skipper said the team has been too hesitant batting first and on Wednesday they showed their intent from ball one as they went after the bowlers.

"The way Rahul and Rohit played today was the key. Batting first, we have been too tight and hesitant, but this pitch allowed us to play freely. It was a good lesson for us and now we need to remember it.

"It depends on what kind of pitch and ground you are playing on (whether scoring more boundaries is a must). You don't really feel the pressure when you have 20-25 runs on the board. Playing the T20 World Cup in Australia, we will have to figure out how big the boundaries are," the skipper said.

