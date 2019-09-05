"We will not take West Indies lightly" says Meg Lanning

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 5 (ANI): Australian captain Meg Lanning has said that the Aussies won't take West Indies team lightly even though the Carribeans are battling injury woes.

"They've got world class-players, some of whom we know very well from the Women Big Bash League, so we're not coming into this series and taking the West Indies lightly. We're expecting a really tough battle and I'm sure that'll start tomorrow," cricket.com.au quoted Lanning as saying.



The women's team of Australia have never played a 50 over the game in the West Indies and will play the first when they lock horns with the Caribbeans on Thursday.

West Indies had a disappointing tour of England in June. The Stafanie Taylor led side failed to win a match and exclusion of Deandra Dottin now has added insult to the injury.

But the Caribean captain believes her team is ready for the upcoming challenge.

"We're always ready," "We're the West Indies, there's never a time we're not ready. cricket.com.au quoted Taylor as saying.

"England was a bit challenging so it's nice to get away from that and get back here in the Caribbean, (that series) is long gone so we're not focusing too much on what's in the past," she added. (ANI)

