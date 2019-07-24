WI ODIs: Ganguly surprised by Shubman, Ajinkya's exclusion

"There are many in the squad who can play all formats...surprised not to see Shubman Gill...(Ajinkya) Rahane in the one day squad..."

He also said that it was time for the Indian selectors to pick same players in all the three formats in order to instil confidence in them.

"Time has come for Indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence... Too few are playing in all formats... Great teams have consistent players... It's not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent," he said.

On Sunday, BCCI announced the squads for the upcoming tour to the Caribbean islands. However, Gill, who has been in great form in the recent times, has not been included in the limited-overs squad. The 19-year-old, who made his ODI debut with the senior squad during India's tour to New Zealand earlier this year, was part of the India A squad that recently played three one-day matches against West Indies A, scoring 218 runs in four innings.