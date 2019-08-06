Windies replace Pierre with Allen for third T20I

Allen, 24, has so far played nine T20Is and 10 ODIs. He last played for West Indies in the recent World Cup where he made his maiden half-century at an international level.

Robert Haynes, interim Chairman of selectors of West Indies Cricket, said: "Fabian is a lively and energetic all-rounder and someone who we believe can win matches for us. We witnessed his performances in the Caribbean Premier League last year and also saw in the recent World Cup what he's capable of doing."

"We are planning for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year, so we decided to include him here." India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will aim for a clean sweep when they take the Carlos Brathwaite-led side in the final T20I, before taking on West Indies in the three ODIs.