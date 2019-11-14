'You wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan..now go back to watch baseball'

Washington, Nov 14 (IANS) Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his departure from LA Galaxy, ending his two-year stint with the team as one of the most electrifying players in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

"I came, I saw, I conquered," Ibrahimovic wrote in his farewell tweet.

"Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans -- you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball," he added.

The Swedish striker scored 52 goals in 56 games for Galaxy after leaving Manchester United in March 2018, but his final match ended in defeat with Galaxy losing to Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup playoffs West Conference semifinals, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We would like to thank Zlatan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer," said LA Galaxy president Chris Klein in a team statement. "Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole," the statement added. Ibrahimovic, who has played for some of the biggest clubs including Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris St Germain, gave no indication over his future plans. kk/bbh