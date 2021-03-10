10-man Porto knock Juventus out of Champions League

Turin [Italy], March 10 (ANI): Juventus crashed out of the Champions League as they lost to 10-man Porto on away goals despite winning the second leg 3-2 on Tuesday (local time).



Sergio Oliveira scored twice as Porto miraculously progressed on away goals after their round of 16 tie with Juventus ended 4-4 on aggregate.

Oliveira scored a brace for the visitors including the crucial extra-time goal while Federico Chiesa netted two goals and Adrien Rabiot registered one goal for Juventus.

Porto had won the first leg clash 2-1 in Portugal and they were riding on the same momentum as Oliveira gave them a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute of the game.

Porto were the dominant force in the formative stages with Mehdi Taremi clipping the bar early on then being felled by Merih Demiral in the area, giving Oliveira the chance to sweep the visitors in front from the spot.

Agustin Marchesin denied Alvaro Morata twice before the interval but those saves counted for little as the tide turned in the space of 15 second-half minutes. Chiesa fired Juventus level and headed in their second, with Porto reduced to ten-man in between after two quick bookings for Taremi.

And yet Porto held out for extra time, stood firm, then delivered the decisive blow when Oliveira's skidding free-kick beat Wojciech Szczesny. Rabiot nodded in for Juve two minutes later but they could not find the much-needed fourth goal. (ANI)

