100 pc behind Dan Christian, won't tolerate any online abuse towards players: RCB

Sharjah [UAE], October 12 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday extended its support towards Dan Christian over online abuse after the team's defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator.



"We're 100% with you @danchristian54 and we will not tolerate online abuse towards players and especially towards their families and loved ones," tweeted RCB.

"Winning and losing are a part of this beautiful game we all love. Our players put in the hard work day in and day out to reach the level they're at. They give it their everything to try and win the game for us," it said in another tweet.

Earlier, Daniel Christian and his partner Jorgia Dunn received flak from a certain section of fans following his team's defeat in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday.

Sunil Narine stole the show with the ball and bat as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated RCB in Sharjah. Christian, who failed to leave a mark with the bat and ball for RCB, shared Instagram stories asking people to not drag his partner in their criticism of the cricketer.

"I didn't have a great game tonight, but that's sport. However, please leave her out of it," Christian said on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, in a heartwarming gesture following this incident, some RCB fans apologised to Christian's partner Jorgia who is also pregnant.

"We love Dan... ignore toxic fans, we love him. Those fans are not true RCBian we love you Dan," a user commented on her Instagram post.

RCB batter and Christian's compatriot Glenn Maxwell was the first one to call out the social media trolls. Maxwell in the wee hours of Tuesday hit back on social media trolls following the incident.

Hours after the game, Maxwell thanked fans for their support but also lashed out on trolls for "spreading abuse".

"If you comment abuse on one of my teammates/ friends social media with negative/ abusive rubbish, you will be blocked by everyone. What is the point of being terrible person? There is no excuse," said Maxwell. (ANI)

