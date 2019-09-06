100MB announces live e-auction of merchandise of cricketers

The auction starting from Friday will be live till September 16 with part of the proceeds donated towards charity.

Cricket lovers will also get an opportunity to receive personally signed cricket merchandise providing not just a unique fan experience but also an opportunity to contribute to a social cause.

Fans can participate in the e-auction via the 100MB app or the website www.100mbsports.com. <br> <br>Speaking about the e-auction, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, said, "100MB has established itself as a popular social cricketing app with millions of followers across the globe."

"We at JetSynthesys are delighted to launch a unique gamified methodology to create an immersive experience for the growing sports community who loves cricket and enable them to collect memorabilia that can be passed on from one generation to another." Commenting on the same, Tendulkar said, "100MB was envisioned as a platform to stay connected with cricket fans and engage them around the game. The team has been putting in constant efforts towards understanding what they desire. It has been our endeavour to consistently improve offerings and delight cricket fans."