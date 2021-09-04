120 players picked in Bengal T20 Challenge draft

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 4 (ANI): The second edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge presented by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), saw 120 talented Bengal players from different age groups being picked by in the players' draft pick on Saturday promising a fortnight of exciting cricket feast.



The event got off to a classy start with CAB president Avishek Dalmiya delivering the inaugural address followed by the jersey launch of the respective teams. CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly, Joint Secretary Debabrata Das and treasurer Debasish Ganguly were also present along with other committee members.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said during the occasion: "We have six CAB teams based on six iconic cities/towns of Bengal because we wanted to give it a local flavour. The teams are 6 composed of senior Bengal, U25 players and U19 probables. This time there are no new outstation players. We have selected local players because we want players from the state to come up and showcase their talents. We also have the top-performing players in the second division tournament district tournament. Of course, we'll be having a separate tournament for the districts, a new tournament which will also be broadcasted."

"CAB has taken some stern actions regarding verification of the documents and I am thankful for the office bearers as they have contributed their bit and came together to ensure that only proper local players get the opportunity. We have experienced players and mentors guiding the players, it's a blend of experience and youth. We also thank our sponsors because they strengthen our hands," he added.

CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in his vote of thanks: "This year we have 6 teams named after cities and towns of Bengal. We have talented players from various age groups. It's a great opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talents. We have Bengal legends guiding the players as coaches and mentors. The basic concept is to bring the young cricketers in limelight. I am very hopeful that it will be a successful tournament."

Treasurer Debasish Ganguly also expressed his happiness and joy over the commencement of the Bengal T20 Challenge saying: "It feels good to see the tournament start again as it provides a platform for the local cricketers. I expect the young players to flourish and shine." (ANI)

