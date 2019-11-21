13th edition of I-League officially launched, to start from November 30

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The 13th edition of the I-League was launched during a ceremony held here on Thursday.

The league will have 11 teams and is slated to commence on November 30 with a match between former champions Mohun Bagan FC and Aizawl FC at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram.

This time, fans from across the country will witness two local derbies - the legendary Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, and the Imphal derby featuring Neroca FC and TRAU FC.

The winning team will get prize money of Rs one crore while the runners up will get Rs 60 lakh. The third and fourth-placed teams will get Rs 40 lakh and 25 lakh respectively.All India Football Federation's (AIFF) president Praful Patel said he happy to welcome TRAU FC to the 13th edition of I-League."We are very happy to welcome TRAU FC to the 13th edition of the I-League. The pan India presence has been the unique feature of the league in the last few editions and is a true testimony to the manner it has played a critical role in spreading the game to all corners of the country," AIFF's official website quoted Patel as saying.AIFF's General Secretary, Kushal Das, wished all the participating teams good luck for the tournament."Over the years the I-League has been scouting and providing a platform for future stars of Indian Football. In the 13th edition this year we have 11 teams from eight states and one Union Territory fighting for the top honours. I wish luck to all the participating teams," he said.The 11 teams from eight states and one Union Territory at the 13th Hero I-League are - Defending Champions Chennai City FC (Chennai), Punjab FC (Punjab), Aizawl FC (Mizoram), NEROCA FC (Manipur), TRAU FC (Manipur), Mohun Bagan & Quess East Bengal (West Bengal), Gokulam Kerala FC (Kerala), Churchill Brothers FC Goa (Goa), Indian Arrows (Goa), Chennai City FC (Tamil Nadu), and Real Kashmir FC (Kashmir). (ANI)