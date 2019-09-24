15 wins in a row is something to be proud of, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has said the club needs to keep pushing itself even though it registered 15 wins in a row in the Premier League.

"Obviously 15 wins in a row is something to be proud of, but we know we need to keep on going and keep pushing ourselves even further," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying.



Liverpool took their winning streak in the Premier League to 15 after securing a 2-1 win over Chelsea on September 22 at Stamford Bridge.

Alexander-Arnold stated, "Stamford Bridge is one of the toughest places to come during the season and it's hard to say how much it means to us."

After the conclusion of the first half, Liverpool had a 2-0 lead. Chelsea made a comeback in the game but only managed to add one goal to their tally.

The 20-year-old footballer also praised goalkeeper Adrian for making 'world-class' saves.

"It's a massive win, we've dug in really deep there at the end and the last half an hour was really tough for us. But we were prepared and we were ready," he said.

"Adrian made some world-class saves and we've been able to defend really well. Obviously we conceded a goal, which was a disappointment, but three points is all that matters to us," Alexander-Arnold added. (ANI)

