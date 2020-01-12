15-year-old Shafali Verma to receive best international debut honour at BCCI awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Youngster Shafali Verma is all set to receive the best international debut for a woman player (2018-19) at the annual BCCI awards, as the whole list of winners was revealed on Sunday.

Verma has so far played just T20Is for the Indian side. In the nine matches, the 15-year-old has scored 222 runs with the highest score of 73.

In 2019, she also broke the long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest Indian player to score a half-century.Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami will also be recognised for being the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker, respectively, in the 50-over format.On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal will be given the best international debut (men) after scoring 872 runs in nine Test matches.Last year, the batsman also went on to register two double centuries in the longest format of the game.Jasprit Bumrah and Cheteshwar Pujara will be given Dilip Sardesai Award for being the highest wicket-taker and highest run-scorer, respectively, in the longest format of the game.Shivam Dube will be given the Lala Amarnath award for being the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy for the 2018-19 season.Dilip Doshi will be given BCCI's special award. (ANI)