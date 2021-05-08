1980 Olympic hockey gold medallist Ravindra Pal passes away

Singh, a bachelor who lived with his elder sister in a joint family, had recovered from Covid-19. He had a breathing problem, and 'felt depressed', and had anxiety. He was shifted to an oxygen bed in a ward after having recovered from Covid, though he continued to have the breathing problem. After his condition deteriorated on Friday, he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit and put on a ventilator. He passed away early on Saturday.

Lucknow, May 8 (IANS) Former hockey centre-half Ravindra Pal Singh, a member of India's gold medal-winning team of the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games, passed away early on Saturday morning here. He was 62.

"We changed a few hospitals for him, as in the other private hospitals even the doctors were careless and they didn't provide him proper care. Finally, we admitted him to Vivekanada Polyclinic, which we trusted," said a member of Singh's family.

Besides plating in the 1980 Moscow and 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Singh appeared in several top international tournaments, including the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980 and 1983), the Silver Jubilee 10-Nation Cup (Hong Kong, 1983), World Cup (Mumbai, 1982), Asia Cup (Karachi, 1982), the 1981 India-Pakistan Test series, and the Malaysian Quadrangular series in 1980.

Singh began his international career in 1979. He was picked in the Junior Indian team for the World Cup.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju condoled Singh's death.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji has lost the battle to Covid-19. With his passing away, India loses a golden member of the hockey team that won gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. His contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered," he tweeted.

--IANS

akm/qma