1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma no more

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Former India batsman Yashpal Sharma, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, passed away on Tuesday at his home in Noida. He was 66.

Sharma suffered a heart attack after returning from morning walk and collapsed at around 7.30 am.

The right-handed batsman, who was the backbone of India's middle-order in the 1983 World Cup, played 37 Test matches, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs scoring 883 runs. He also played 160 first-class matches, representing Punjab, Haryana and Railways, and scored 8933 runs.