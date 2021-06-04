1st England-NZ Test: No play possible due to rain on Day 2

London, June 5 (IANS) No play was possible due to rain on the third day of the first England-New Zealand Test here on Friday. Now, the fourth and fifth day's play will have extended play and 98 overs will have to be bowled on each day, weather permitting.

When stumps were drawn on the second day on Thursday, England were 111 for two wickets in their first innings, having recovered from 18 for two wickets. They still trail by 267 runs. Opener Rory Burns (59) and captain Joe Root (42) were at the crease.