1st ODI: West Indies put India to bat (Toss)

Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field against India in the first contest of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) rubber at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, here on Sunday.

"We will field first. This pitch is bit of an unknown so we will see how it behaves. We are looking forward to this challenge. We have done a lot of talking how we want to play international cricket. We want to be competitive," Pollard said at the toss.

India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Very happy to bat first. It looks like a dry track and we would have wanted to bat anyway. A decent total on the board would put us in a strong position. In 50 overs, strike rotation is important and that's where our bowling attack becomes lethal. West Indies are a dangerous side and we can't take them lightly."

"The guys who are not playing are Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur," Kohli added. Playing XI: India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja West Indies: Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell kk/in