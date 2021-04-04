1st ODI: Aus women beat NZ by 6 wickets for record win

New Zealand were all out for 212 with Megan Schutt picking four wickets after which half centuries from opener Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner helped Australia seal the win in 39 overs.

Mount Maunganui, April 4 (IANS) Australia women on Sunday beat New Zealand by six wickets to set a new record for longest winning streak in ODIs across men's and women's cricket.

This was Australia's 23rd consecutive ODI win, thus surpassing the record set by Ricky Ponting's all-conquering Australian men's team in 2003.

Schutt started off with a wicket off her first ball of the match after which New Zealand struggle to score. Opener Lauren Down was the hosts' highest run scorer with 90 off 134 balls.

Down's Australia counterpart Healy took an opposite approach to her innings, smashing 65 off 68 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

New Zealand were given hope when Healy's opening partner Rachael Haynes and Australia captain Meg Lanning were dismissed in quick succession but a 78-run stand between Perry and Healy all but ended New Zealand's chances. Healy and Beth Mooney were them dismissed in the 23rd and 26th overs but Perry and Gardner then put up an unbeaten 79-run stand to take Australia over the line.

Australia thus lead the three-match series 1-0. The second ODI will be played at the same venue on April 7.

Brief scores: New Zealand 212 all out (Lauren Down 90, Amelia Kerr 33; Megan Schutt 4/32) lost to Australia 215/4 in 38.3 overs (Alyssa Healy 65, Ellyse Perry 56 not out; Amy Satterthwaite 1/10) by six wickets with 69 balls remaining

--IANS

rkm/sdr/