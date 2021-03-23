1st ODI: Billings sprains collar bone joint

Pune: England's Sam Billings sprained his collar bone joint while fielding during the first ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

"Sam Billings has sprained his collar bone joint. It's not related to the previous shoulder injury he suffered in 2019. It's sore, he's currently receiving treatment and we are hopeful he will be able to bat later," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.