1st ODI: Fans hail Shreyas Iyer as solution to middle-order woes after excellent knock

Shreyas Iyer has been a consistent performer in the Indian team after being recently given opportunities by the team management, in the middle order. His performances in the away ODI series against West Indies drew special praise, with many questioning his non-selection in the squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England.

Iyer has given the selectors and fans another glimpse into his talent and capabilities, with a mature and game-changing knock of 70 runs off 88 deliveries, during the Chennai ODI against the West Indies. The 25-year-old stitched a partnership in excess of 100 runs with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant in an innings comprising of five boundaries and a six, to help the Indian innings recover after being reduced to 25/2 at one stage.

Fans have hailed Iyer as the solution to the vacant spot in the middle-order, with the No 4 spot yet to be filled on the back of poor performances from Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant. Here are some of the reactions from the fans: Third consecutive fifty for Shreyas Iyer in ODIs !!! Well played in tough conditions under pressure. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/INt8lgYL4E — CSK World (@CSK_World) December 15, 2019 End of an excellent innings from Shreyas Iyer. He came in at a time when India were in trouble and now has led India to a good score on this slow pitch.#INDvsWI December 15, 2019 Shreyas Iyer should be persisted with for the no. 4 spot. — Nicket (@Nicket_S) December 15, 2019 Good innings by Shreyas Iyer. After Gautam Gambhir not many Indian batsmen have dominated spin bowling.

So far, Shreyas Iyer has shown that he has the game to dominate spin bowling. @ShreyasIyer15 #INDvsWI #INDvWI — Manjunath S B (@manjunath_sb_) December 15, 2019 This is not the Indian middle order we know. What has Shreyas Iyer done? #INDvWI — Manya (@CSKian716) December 15, 2019 Iyer at position 4 is irreplaceable. INDIA suffered no.4 position in wc. We found the new no.4 and it's iyer. — TarakFan (@TarakFan7) December 15, 2019 Team India are closing in on a total close to 300, following the dismissals of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, with Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja in fine form.