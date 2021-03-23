1st ODI: India beat England by 66 runs

Pune, March 23 (IANS) India on Tuesday beat England by 66 runs in the first One-day International here, with debutants Krunal Pandya (58 not out off 31 balls) and pacer M. Prasidh Krishna (4/54) playing key roles with bat and ball on Tuesday.

India made 317/5 in their allotted 50 overs while England were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.