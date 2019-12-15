1st ODI: Indian fans slam selection of Kedar Jadhav, voice support for Manish Pandey

The Indian cricket team has opted to give all-rounder Shivam Dube an ODI debut in the first clash of three-match series against West Indies at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The rest of the lineup bears a familiar look with consistent performers like Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar handed an opportunity.
However, the Team India fans have voiced their intense displeasure at the selection of all-rounder Kedar Jadhav in the side, instead advocating an increase in opportunities for Karnataka captain Manish Pandey who recently led his side to victory in the latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Fans have hailed Pandey's performances in the domestic circuit on a consistent basis, calling him the perfect addition to the middle order. Here are some of the reactions from the fans:
Manish Pandey Deserve in this ODI Team. Please Pick No.6...He is very good batsmen as well as Best hitting ability or— Suyog Metkari (@ImSuyog83) December 15, 2019
One of the best Fielder @im_manishpandey.#INDvsWI #TeamIndia #ViratKohli
Another Maharashtra lobby player Kedar in odi team we had seen his performance in world cup still he is in the team ... where is manish Pandey #INDvsWI #cricket— dask (@ambadykdas) December 15, 2019
Why kedar jadhav and not Manish Pandey in the playing 11? Pandey has performed in domestic leagues as well as for IndA still not getting a chance. Why? @StarSportsIndia— Chintan Patel (@Chintan27070610) December 15, 2019
Manish pandey has to play instead of Kedar Jadhav @joybhattacharj @cricbuzz .. his form is bieng wasted!— Mohammed Abdeali (@MohammedAbdeali) December 15, 2019
Why is Kedar Jadhav playing ahead of Manish Pandey— Varun :) (@varun477) December 15, 2019
Why on earth is Kedar Jadhav playing ahead of Manish pandey? #INDvWI— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 15, 2019
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are looking to rebuild the Indian innings after the dismissals of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.