1st ODI: Indian fans slam selection of Kedar Jadhav, voice support for Manish Pandey

Last Updated: Sun, Dec 15, 2019 15:32 hrs
The Indian cricket team has opted to give all-rounder Shivam Dube an ODI debut in the first clash of three-match series against West Indies at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The rest of the lineup bears a familiar look with consistent performers like Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar handed an opportunity.

However, the Team India fans have voiced their intense displeasure at the selection of all-rounder Kedar Jadhav in the side, instead advocating an increase in opportunities for Karnataka captain Manish Pandey who recently led his side to victory in the latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Fans have hailed Pandey's performances in the domestic circuit on a consistent basis, calling him the perfect addition to the middle order. Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are looking to rebuild the Indian innings after the dismissals of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.




