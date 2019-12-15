1st ODI: Indian fans slam selection of Kedar Jadhav, voice support for Manish Pandey

The Indian cricket team has opted to give all-rounder Shivam Dube an ODI debut in the first clash of three-match series against West Indies at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The rest of the lineup bears a familiar look with consistent performers like Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar handed an opportunity.

However, the Team India fans have voiced their intense displeasure at the selection of all-rounder Kedar Jadhav in the side, instead advocating an increase in opportunities for Karnataka captain Manish Pandey who recently led his side to victory in the latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.