1st ODI: Team India fans full of praise for Rishabh Pant after maiden ODI half-century

The Indian cricket fans have certainly been harsh towards emerging wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant after a bad run in the national team, where he failed to make his presence felt. There were many who called for his head after a massive lack of defining innings from his willow during the T20I series.

However, the same fans are now full of praise for Pant after the cricketer gave an indication of his maturity beyond the years, with a dominant performance against the West Indies in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The 22-year-old has scored his maiden half-century in the 50-over format of the game, and is now coming closer to scoring a century as well.