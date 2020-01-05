1st T20I: Dhawan, Bumrah back, India opt to bowl against SL

Guwahati, Jan 5 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in their first T20 international here on Sunday.

On a track which is expected to help spinners and make batting difficult, India -- sans Rohit Sharma who is rested -- left out Ravindra Jadeja as Kohli said they wanted to play Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav as the Sri Lankans have more left handers in the side.

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga said they are playing three seamers and two spinners with both teams looking to fine tune their skills ehead of the T20 World Cup in October this year.

India welcomed back Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan to the mix after both were out nursing respective injuries. Playing XI: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wicket-keeper), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (Captain)