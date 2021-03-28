1st T20I: Conway, Sodhi take NZ to big win over B'desh

Conway's 92 off 52 balls, coupled with a half century from Will Young, helped New Zealand score 210/3. In reply, Bangladesh were restricted to 14/8 with Ish Sodhi finishing with figures of 4/28.

Hamilton, March 28 (IANS) The in-form Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 92 while spinner Ish Sodhi took four wickets as New Zealand raced to a 66-run win over Bangladesh in the first T20I at Seddon Park.

While Nasim Ahmed got Bangladesh an early breakthrough in the form of New Zealand opener Finn Allen in the first over of the match, Conway anchored the rest of the hosts' innings. He first put up a 52-run stand with Martin Guptill for the second wicket before a 105-run stand that came off just 60 balls with Young. Conway then put up 52 runs off 20 balls with Glenn Phillips.

Bangladesh hardly provided any challenge to the mammoth total, 59/6 in the first eight overs. Mohammad Saifuddin and Afif Hossain then helped the visitors play out the rest of the overs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 210/3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out, Will Young 53; Nasum Ahmed 2/30) beat Bangladesh 144/8 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 45, Mohammad Saifuddin 34 not out; Ish Sodhi 4/28) by 66 runs.

--IANS

