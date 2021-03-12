1st T20I: England win toss, elect to field

Ahmedabad, March 12 (IANS) England have won the toss and elected to field in the first T20 International against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium here in Motera on Friday.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is sitting out of the first two matches since he is resting following a gruelling four-Test series in which he played a key role. In Sharma's absence, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul will open the Indian innings.