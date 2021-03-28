1st T20I: Gardner leads Australia to win

Hamilton, March 28 (IANS) Ashleigh Gardner scored an unbeaten 73 to lead Australia women to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I on Sunday at Seddon Park. Chasing a target of 131, the visitors were reduced to 14/3 within the first four overs.

Gardner then guided Australia home along with captain Meg Lanning (28) and then Ellyse Perry (23). She hit six fours and three sixes on her way to 73 off 48 balls.