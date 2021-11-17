1st T20I: India beat New Zealand by five wickets, take 1-0 series lead

Jaipur, Nov 17 (IANS) India held its nerve in the final over to beat New Zealand by five wickets in a thrilling first T20I, to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Fantastic fifties by Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) powered New Zealand to 164-6 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) were the main wicket-takers for India.