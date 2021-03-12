1st T20I: India restricted to 124/7

Ahmedabad, March 12 (IANS) India were restricted to 124/7 in their 20 overs by a disciplined England bowling attack in the first of the five T20 Internationals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night.

Only Shreyas Iyer (67 off 48 deliveries, 8x4s and 1x6) could offer any resistance as the rest of the Indian batting fell apart. Rishabh Pant (21 off 23 balls) and Hardik Pandya (19 off 21 balls) were the only others to get to double figures.