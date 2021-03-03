1st Test: Afghanistan reduced to 49/6 at tea

Abu Dhabi, March 3 (IANS) Afghanistan were left staring at an innings defeat after being reduced to 49/6 at tea on the second day of the first Test against Zimbabwe at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium. Zimbabwe continued to exploit the seam-friendly conditions as fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Victory Nyauchi took two and three wickets, respectively.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran remained not out in 23 off 56 balls while his team mates fell around him. The only partnership of the innings before tea that crossed over into a two-digits was a 26-run stand between Zadran and Aghanistan captain Asghar Afghan.

Earlier, Sean Williams became the third Zimbabwean Test captain to score a century in Asia after Tatenda Taibu and Craig Ervine. Williams scored 105 off 174 balls, his third century in Test cricket, as his team put up 250 runs in reply to Afghanistan's 131 all out in the first innings.

Afghanistan spinner Amir Hamza, meanwhile took six wickets as Zimbabwe ended their innings with a lead of 119 runs.

Brief score: Afghanistan 131 & 49/6 (Ibrahim Zadran 26 batting; Blessing Muzarabani 2/7, Victor Nyauchi 3/14) vs Zimbabwe 250 all out (Sean Williams 105, Regis Chakabva 44; Amir Hamza 6/75)

--IANS

rkm/kr