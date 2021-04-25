1st Test between Sri Lanka, Bangladesh ends in draw

Kandi (Sri Lanka), April 25 (IANS) The last session of the fifth day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was washed out on Sunday, thus ending the match in a draw. Bangladesh were on 100/2 with opener Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque unbeaten on 74 and 23, respectively.

The day started with Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne on 234 and Dhanajaya de Silva on 154 and their mammoth partnership ended five overs into the day on 345. Taskin Ahmed provided the breakthrough with de Silva playing a length delivery outside off on to his own stumps. de Silva departed on 166 off 291 balls and two overs later, Karunaratne fell to Taskin on 244 off 437 deliveries. Sri Lanka eventually declared on 648/8 at Lunch with a lead of 107 runs.