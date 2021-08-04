1st Test: England elect to bat, India include Thakur, Rahul

Nottingham, Aug 4 (IANS) England won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against India here at the Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

India, who have drafted in KL Rahul as opener, are playing four seamers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

Thakur has been picked to provide all-round option.