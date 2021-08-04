1st Test: Indian pacers skittle out England for 183

England's batting fell apart after the fall of Jonny Bairstow's wicket just before tea as the Indian bowlers ran through the tail.

Nottingham, Aug 4 (IANS) Pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah (4/46) and Mohammed Shami (3/28) skittled out England for 183 in the first innings on the first day of the first Test here at the Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Shami picked the wicket of Jonny Bairstow (29) at the stroke of tea to revive India after the No. 5 batsman and skipper Joe Root (64) had added 72 runs for the fourth wicket. England had gone into the tea break at 138/4.

Soon after tea, Shami got the wicket of Daniel Lawrence without any addition to the score.

Jos Buttler was removed by Bumrah for a duck before Shardul Thakur got the wickets of Root and pacer Ollie Robinson (0). Sam Curran, with a 37-ball unbeaten 27, took the team to 183.

Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to bat but lost the wicket of opener Rory Burns early to Bumrah, in the first over of the match.

Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of No. 3 Zak Crawley for 27.

India had wasted a review on Crawley in the 21st over when a ball from Siraj hit the batsman's pads and went to the wicketkeeper even as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli thought the batsman had edged it and asked the appeal to be referred to the TV umpire.

On the last ball of that over, another appeal was turned down but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was adamant and forced Kohli to review again. Crawley had to go back after replays showed the ball edged his bat before hitting his pad.

Dominic Sibley (18) went after lunch caught at short midwicket off Shami before Bairstow and Root got together to resurrect English innings.

Shami then had Bairstow leg-before the wicket to start England's slide.

Brief scores: England 183 all out in 65.4 overs (Joe Root 64, Jasprit Bumrah 4/46, Mohammed Shami 3/28, Shardukl Thakur 2/41) vs India.

--IANS

kh/