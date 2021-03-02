1st Test: Muzarabani bags 4 wkts as Zim dismiss Afg for 131

Abu Dhabi, March 2 (IANS) Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani took four wickets as Zimbabawe dismissed Afghanistan for 131 in the first Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Zimbabwe's fast bowlers made the most of the pacer-friendly conditions on offer as Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi and Donald Tiripano took eight wickets between them.

Muzarabani struck with the very first ball of the match, dismissing Afghanistan opener Abdul Malik for a duck at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Rahmat Shah, who is the only Afghanistan player to have scored a Test century, was next to go and he was deceived by a ball that moved away from him. He ended up edging the delivery to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva.

Ibrahim Zadran and Afsar Zazai scored a majority of the runs for Afghanistan but the pair hardly got assistance from the others. The highest partnership of the innings was worth 22 runs between Zadran and Munir Ahmad for the third wicket. While Zadran fell to Nyauchi on 31, Zazai was Tiripano's only wicket of the day. Nyauchi took three wickets.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 131 all out in 47 overs (Afsar Zazai 37, Ibrahim Zadran 31; Blessing Muzarabani 4/48)

--IANS

