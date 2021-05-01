1st Test: Pakistan crush Zimbabwe by inns & 116 runs

Pakistan rode on Fawad Alam's 140 and Imran Butt's 91, which helped them make 426 in first innings and take a lead of 250 runs. The visitors wrapped up the Zimbabwe innings for 134 runs with Hasan Ali taking a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Harare, May 1 (IANS) Pakistan registered a comprehensive victory by an innings and 116 runs and went 1-0 up in the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

After the resumption of third day's play, Ali couldn't build on previous day's start and immediately lost his wicket to Blessing Muzarabani, caught by the wicketkeeper.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, Fawad started running out of partners at the other end. The pressure eventually cost him his wicket. His innings of 140 off 204 balls was studded with 20 fours. It came to an end when he edged the ball to Regis Chakabva.

In response, Zimbabwe began well but couldn't build on the start. They went from 92/2 to 134/9, their second innings wrapped up in the span of 46.2 overs.

As Prince Masvaure was injured, he couldn't come out to bat, with Pakistan sealing the victory with an innings and 116 runs.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 176 and 134 (T Musakanda 43, H Ali 5/36, N Ali 2/27) lost to Pakistan 426 (F Alam 140, I Butt 91, A Ali 60, M Rizwan 45, B Muzarabani 4/73).

