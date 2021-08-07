1st Test: Root's half-century helps England erase deficit on Day 4

Nottingham, Aug 7 (IANS) Skipper Joe Root's half-century (56 not out) and his unbeaten 73-run partnership with Dominic Sibley (27 not out) helped England survive early jitters and erase the deficit on the fourth day of the first Test against India at lunch. They were 119/2 at the break.

England, who resumed on 25/0, lost two early wickets before they had reached fifty.