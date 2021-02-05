1st Test: Sibley, Root take England to 140/2 at Tea

At the end of the second session, England found themselves in a solid situation with Sibley and Root sharing an unbeaten stand of 77 for the third wicket while batting over more than 32 overs.

Chennai: Opener Dominic Sibley on Friday scored a brilliant, unbeaten half century and alongside skipper Joe Root, helped England reach 140/2 at Tea on Day One of the first Test against India here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both the batsman showed immense patience during the course of the session, playing each ball on its merit and collecting boundaries whenever the Indian bowlers erred on their lines and lengths. The visitors collected 73 runs in the second session and look on course for a big first-innings total.

While Sibley remained unbeaten on 53 at the Tea break, Root -- playing his 100th Test -- was also looking in great knick; scoring 45 not out in 100 balls he has played so far.

Earlier, England after opting to bat, scored 67 runs for the lost of two wickets in the morning session.

Rory Burns and Sibley stitched a 63-run stand for the opening wicket and frustrated the Indian bowlers before Burns gifted away his wicket, attempting a reverse sweep against off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and eventually got caught by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Burns scored 33 runs, with the help of two fours, in the 60 deliveries he faced during the course of his innings.

Daniel Lawrence, who came into bat next, stayed at the crease for just five deliveries before he was out lbw against Jasprit Bumrah and became latter's first Test scalp in India.

Brief scores: England 140/2 at Tea (Dominic Sibley 53*, Joe Root 45*; Jasprit Bumrah 1/30)