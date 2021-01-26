1st Test: South Africa opt to bat against Pakistan

Karachi, Jan 26 (IANS) South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the two-match series beginning Tuesday at the National Stadium.

It is for the first time in 13 years that Pakistan is hosting the Proteas in a Test match at home.

Pakistan could not host an international team between 2009 and 2015 after the deadly terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009, and although cricket has been played in the country over the past few years, there had been no Test cricket up until late last year when Sri Lanka toured there.