1st Test: Southee's five-wicket haul pegs England back

London, June 5 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee's five-wicket haul left England tottering at 207 for seven an hour after lunch on fourth day of first Test at Lord's on Saturday.

Southee (5/41 in 23 overs), who had removed Zak Crawley on the second day, returned on Day 4 with impact after the third day's play was washed out. He picked the wickets of Ollie Pope (22), Daniel Lawrence (0), James Bracey (0) and Ollie Robinson (0) to run through England's middle and lower middle-order.