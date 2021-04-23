1st Test: Sri Lanka batsmen respond strongly on Day 3

Kandy, April 23 (IANS) Bangladesh bowlers endured a tough day in the field as host Sri Lanka responded strongly with the bat on the third day of the first Test. Sri Lanka ended the day at 229/3, trailing by 312 runs. Earlier, Bangladesh had declared their first innings at 541/7.

Bangladesh resumed their first innings at 474 for four on the third day. Overnight unbeaten batsman Liton Kumar Das played with positive approach and scored his fifty quickly. Liton (50 off 67 balls) was dismissed just after reaching his fifty. His partner Mushfiqur Rahim too registered a half-century and remained unbeaten on 68 before Bangladesh declared their first innings. Left-arm pace bowler Vishwa Fernando bagged four wickets for 96.